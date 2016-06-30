Coroner confirms body was found near dry dock in Cape Girardeau

Authorities in Cape Girardeau are investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River.

According to Rich McCall, PIO with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the area just south of the Missouri Dry Docks at around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a body found in the Mississippi River.

McCall said the body was removed by the Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments and an autopsy was scheduled for July 1.

Witnesses reported seeing a fire department rescue boat in the water near the Missouri dry dock on the south side of the Emerson bridge.

The Cape Girardeau County coroner was also on scene.

Coroner John Clifton said the body was of a white male, believed to have been born in 1967, and the cause of death is undetermined. The body did not show any signs of trauma.

He said a wallet found in a pocket on the body led them to believe this is an out-of-state victim.

Officials say they have no reason to believe that the body found in the river is related to the ongoing investigation into the missing Kansas man in Sikeston.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.