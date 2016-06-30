Ribbon ceremony held for Carbondale Memorial Hospital expansion

A ribbon ceremony was held Thursday morning for Memorial Hospital expansion in Carbondale.

Several people gathered in front of Memorial Hospital's new expansion in Carbondale Thursday morning.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the $56 million expansion.

Southern Illinois Healthcare Communications Coordinator, Rosslind Rice says this is a very progressive project.

Three new operating rooms were built, while the existing seven operating rooms are being upgraded.

Rice says this will give the hospital the room for much more capacity.

Other additions include: a new cardiovascular intensive care unit, the additional private inpatient rooms, shell space has been constructed for future expansion of medical/surgical beds, and also the modernization of the pharmacy and central sterile processing.

Rice says the technology in these rooms and the expertise of the specialist are on par with what one would find in a larger, metropolitan hospital system.

"We are very fortunate to have this level of care in southern Illinois," Rice explained. "We are truly increasing the quality of life for the people that live here."

Memorial hospital states with this new expansion, the hospital is expected to see a 40 percent increase in ICU utilization and a 17.5 percent increase in medical/surgical utilization over the next five years.

