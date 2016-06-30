Driver rescued from Williamson Co. pond by Good Samaritans

4 Good Samaritans jumped in the pond to rescue the driver. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Department)

Four Good Samaritans are being credited for saving a driver from a pond Thursday morning.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, the driver, a 38-year-old Carterville resident, was driving on Hafer Road when the car left the road, flipped several times, and landed on the roof in a private pond.

The driver, identified as Martin L. Counts, was submerged under water in the car.

Four people stopped and went into the pond to get the driver out of the car.

That person was taken to a local hospital then taken by air to an out of state hospital. The driver is said to have critical injuries.

Hafer Road was closed for about two hours as crews investigated.

