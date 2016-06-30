Cape Girardeau man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman.

Michael D. Wolf Pruitt, 18, was charged with kidnapping. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

According to court documents, on June 28 at around 2:30 a.m., a woman reported to Jackson police that she had been held against her will and raped.

The woman told police that on June 27 at about 11:30 p.m., Pruitt showed up at her job and told her to "get in her car or else." When she got in, he allegedly held a small knife to her throat.

The woman told police he took her to his apartment in Cape Girardeau.

At the apartment, Pruitt allegedly asked for the woman's cellphone password. When she refused to give it to him, he allegedly pulled her by the hair and knocked her down onto his couch.

Pruitt allegedly sat on top of her, while she was lying face down on the couch, and allegedly forced her face into the sofa. He then allegedly turned her over and began choking her with his hands.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

While Pruitt was in the bathroom, the woman told police she was able to get out of the apartment; however, she said Pruitt found her, hit her on the side and took her back to his apartment.

Pruitt allegedly continued to choke her and finally took her to her home.

The woman told police that before leaving, he allegedly told her, "I hope you kill yourself."

Police say they found Pruitt and he told them he was expecting to be contacted by police soon.

He allegedly told police that he did not kidnap the woman and that the scratches on her midsection "were from when he tickled her."

Police say Pruitt told them the woman had previously accused him of rape, and he would not be surprised if she did it again.

Pruitt was then booked into the jail.

