Man swerves to avoid deer, crashes in Calloway County

A man had to be flown to the hospital after crashing his truck in an attempt to miss a deer.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Wright Road around 5:20 p.m.

Timothy Cooksey, 21, was driving north when a deer ran in front of his truck.

According to the department, Cooksey tried to miss the deer and his truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

Cooksey was pinned in his vehicle and had to be freed from it by mechanical means.

He was originally taken to the Murray Calloway County hospital for treatment, but was later flown to another hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.