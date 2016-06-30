LIFE HACKS: Getting ready for your Fourth of July outing

There is an easy way to make sure you're not getting a dripping popsicle all over your hands this Fourth of July weekend.

All you have to do, is grab a muffin liner and stick it through the handle.

Now, it can drip onto the cup instead of your hand.

Packing food

Instead of using a bunch of ice, get three to four empty plastic bottles and fill them up with water and toss them in the freezer.

Use the frozen water bottles as cooling mechanisms instead of getting an ice bag so it doesn't get your food soggy.

Throwing a thermometer into your cooler can help ensure your food is being kept at the right temperature. If the thermometer reads below 41 degrees Fahrenheit, you're safe.

Making food

If you plan on packing a sandwich wrap it in a paper towel before putting it in a plastic bag, it will save your sandwich from getting soggy.

If your sandwich involves peanut butter and jelly spread the peanut butter on both pieces of bread and put the jelly in the middle. This will save you from the jelly seeping through the bread.

Grilling

If you're grilling, you might not have cleaned your grill yet, but there are some easy ways to fix that.

Get your grill hot, then cut half an onion.

Stick the onion with a fork and rub the cut side all over your hot grill. The oils from the onion will take care of most of the work.

