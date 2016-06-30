A delicious pizza tradition in Sikeston since 1968

SPONSORED CONTENT

Pizza Inn of Sikeston is one of the longest standing Pizza Inn restaurants in the country. Since 1968 they’ve been feeding delicious pizza to customers from all over, taking advantage of a great location just a mile from the interstate.

In August of 2001, now owners Danny and Belinda Tetley decided it was time to make a change. After years working in sales Danny and his family purchased Pizza Inn of Sikeston and have been running it ever since. In 2002 they expanded their signature buffet to include lunch and dinner seven days a week! Without a doubt, a seven-day buffet for both lunch and dinner has made Pizza Inn a very popular spot for both travelers and locals.

Making the dining room self-service has also helped greatly with increased customer satisfaction. Many of Danny’s regular customers, who he’s known since before buying the restaurant, love the options provided by the self-service buffet and drink stations. Any soda, any salad, and any pizza on the buffet makes for a great experience at Pizza Inn of Sikeston!

For Danny and his family his restaurant is about more than serving good food to good people. It’s about doing good for good people. That’s why, shortly after taking over in 2001, Danny began hosting local fundraisers called Friends of the Inn.

Participating fundraisers are given the opportunity to work the floor at Pizza Inn of Sikeston, bussing tables and refilling drinks, all in exchange for their tips to go towards their fundraising cause. As an added bonus, Pizza Inn of Sikeston donates 10% of that evening’s sales to the participating fundraisers.

Danny and his crew at Pizza Inn of Sikeston have helped a multitude of local organizations, including local baseball teams, Cub Scouts, The Optimist Club, local churches, Relay4Life, and The American Cancer Society. Through Friends of the Inn over $200,000 has been raised to help local organizations, and there’s no doubt that there’s plenty more fundraising to be had!