4 construction workers injured in scaffolding collapse at Herrin Hospital

There are reports of multiple injuries after a construction accident at Herrin Hospital. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)

Four people have been hurt after an accident at Herrin Hospital at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

According to Communications Coordinator Rosslind Rice, the accident involved scaffolding on a construction site.

The accident happened on the north side of the hospital, when an 8-man crew was working on a new masonry wall as part of the hospital's surgical expansion.

The center part of the scaffolding collapsed, injuring four workers.

Two of the workers were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition, and another was taken to Evansville. The fourth was treated at Herrin Hospital and later released. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The four injuries involved union trade workers with Joseph F. Becker, Inc. out of Breese, Ill.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was on the scene, and work at the site has been halted for investigation.

Officials have not yet released a cause of the accident.

Jared Hites, Project Director at McCarthy Building Companies, released the following statement on the incident:

This morning, a section of exterior construction scaffolding collapsed at the site of a surgical expansion project at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Illinois. A total of four construction workers were injured. It is our understanding that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who were injured and their families. At McCarthy, safety is our number one priority – on this and every project. A full investigation into the specific cause of the incident has been launched. Construction work on the exterior of the expansion project will resume after the investigation has concluded. The incident did not affect any day-to-day hospital services or activities.

We will have more information on the incident as we receive new information.

