Night's Shield hosts generator ribbon cutting ceremony

The Night's Shield will be holding a ribbon cutting event Thursday, at 10 a.m. at its West Frankfort location after raising enough money to purchase a new backup generator.

The children's shelter is a non-profit organization, providing 24-hour emergency shelter for abused, neglected and abandoned children from around the state.

Lori Sisulak, of Ike Family Dealerships, organized a fundraiser.

Sisulak, her associates, and a team of volunteers sold more than 900 tickets for a drawing, making the drawing so successful that the shelter was able to purchase a generator.

Sisulak said it was by far the most successful fundraiser held since Night’s Shield opened its doors in August of 2009.

“This is the most rewarding fundraiser we have ever been involved with,” Sisulak explained. “Looking beyond the money raised, it was outstanding to see the awareness raised about the Night Shield. We are looking forward to the next one in October, 2016.”



According to a press release, it stated the Night’s Shield will be able to continue providing uninterrupted warm meals, hot showers, clean laundry, and a comfortable atmosphere when a natural disaster may hit.



“When uncontrollable power outages occurred in the past, the staff and residents had to temporarily relocate. This was a huge undertaking to move residents, beds, clothing, medication, food, etc.," Lindsey Bullman, Executive Director, Lindsey Bullman said. "It is a relief to have the backup generator in place that has the capability to provide uninterrupted power to our entire building."



The Night's Shield stated the Keys for Kids fundraiser and the Ike Family Dealership in Marion, IL, along with all of its supporters have greatly blessed the shelter and all of the children and youth they serve.

