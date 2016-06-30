West Frankfort man arrested after crashing his truck

A West Frankfort man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Illinois State Police, Roger Mull, 46, of West Frankfort was driving north on Route 37 just north of County Line Road in Franklin County when his truck drifted off the road and hit a tree.

It happened at 5:00 p.m.on Wednesday, June 29.

Mull was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

