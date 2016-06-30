West Frankfort man arrested after crashing his truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

West Frankfort man arrested after crashing his truck

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A West Frankfort man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Illinois State Police, Roger Mull, 46, of West Frankfort was driving north on Route 37 just north of County Line Road in Franklin County when his truck drifted off the road and hit a tree.

It happened at 5:00 p.m.on Wednesday, June 29.

Mull was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly