2-vehicle crash in McCracken County sends 2 to a hospital

A crash Wednesday afternoon sends a mother and young daughter to a Paducah hospital.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Metropolis Lake Road in McCracken County around 4:35 p.m.

According to Investigators, 30-year-old Kunjal Patel was driving a Honda Odyssey van eastbound on U.S. 60, failed to stop at a red light, and hit the driver’s side of a Dodge Caravan traveling through the intersection.

The impact of the crash flipped the Dodge Caravan onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge, 35-year-old Jennifer Jones of La Center, and her six-year-old daughter were taken by ambulance to Western Baptist Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies report Jones was wearing a seat belt and her daughter was in a child safety seat situated behind her mother in the passenger of the Dodge.

Patel and three passengers, a 61 year-old woman and two children ages three and 10, were not injured in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.