Crash shuts down one lane along Chester Bridge

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Traffic is slowing down along the Chester Bridge.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Department, the bridge is down to one lane of traffic due to a wreck.

The sheriff's office says drivers should use caution in the area.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

