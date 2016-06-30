Traffic blocked on KY 121 in Ballard Co. after crash knocks down tree

The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.

'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet

'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet

Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.

Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.

Daycare workers accused of slamming kids onto floor, stepping on them

Daycare workers accused of slamming kids onto floor, stepping on them

Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.

Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.

The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.

The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.

The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera. (Facebook/KPRC/CNN)

The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera. (Facebook/KPRC/CNN)

GRAPHIC: Man accidentally shot in the head on Facebook Live

GRAPHIC: Man accidentally shot in the head on Facebook Live

He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.

He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.

Man returning home from working on Will Smith movie set saves woman from burning motor home

Man returning home from working on Will Smith movie set saves woman from burning motor home

The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.

The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.

Rodney Allen, 37, Angelia Allen, 39, Sheila McNichols, 42, Larry Michael, 37, Vickie McNichols, 64, are charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and animal cruelty of 20 dogs and five children (credit: Blanchester Police)

Rodney Allen, 37, Angelia Allen, 39, Sheila McNichols, 42, Larry Michael, 37, Vickie McNichols, 64, are charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and animal cruelty of 20 dogs and five children (credit: Blanchester Police)

Police: 20 dogs, 5 children found in home filled with feces and urine

Police: 20 dogs, 5 children found in home filled with feces and urine

Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.