Traffic blocked on KY 121 in Ballard Co. after crash knocks down tree

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a traffic alert if you travel along KY 121.

The road is blocked near the mile marker 6 in Ballard County.

According to KYTC, a crash knocked a tree down across the road.

The crash happened along KY 121 south of Wickliffe near Victory Baptist Church.

Emergency crews on site are awaiting a tow truck to remove the vehicle. 

KYTC will remove the tree as soon as the vehicle is removed.

The road is expected to be blocked for about an hour.

