This week in music: 1981 Beatles reunion?

Let's step into a time machine and revisit the year 1981.

The big movies of the year were "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Chariots of Fire" and "On Golden Pond."

MTV went on the air running round the clock videos. The first song aired, "Video Killed the Radio Star."

And speaking of music, these were the songs being played on the radio this week in '81.

Billboard's Hot 100 had George Harrison at number 5 with "All Those Years Ago." The song was a tribute to Harrison's former band mate John Lennon who had been shot and killed back in December. The song was a Beatless reunion of sorts with Paul McCartney providing background vocals and Ringo Starr on drums.

At number 4 was Ray Parker Junior and his band Raydio with "A Woman Needs Love."

Holding down the number three spot was A Taste of Honey with a remake of the 1960's hit "Sukiyaki."

Another Beatles flavored tune checked in at number two. "The Stars on 45" medley featured snip its of such Beatle hits "Drive My Car," "We Can Work It Out," "Nowhere Man" and several others.

The top spot belonged to Kim Carnes who had the song of the summer. "Bette Davis Eyes" spent 9 weeks at number one and was Billboard's biggest hit of the year. Billboard recently named it the biggest hit of the 1980's.

