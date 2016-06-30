July 1 celebrity birthdays

Here's a look at the celebrity birthdays for July 1.

She's an actress who starred on TV's "Baywatch" and has appeared on numerous other TV shows including "Home Improvement." Pamela Anderson is 49 today.

She's the daughter of Aerosmith front man Seven Tyler. You've seen her in "Armageddon" and the "Lord of the Rings" movies. Liv Tyler is 39 today.

He was one of the original members of the "Saturday Night Live" cast. He later moved on to a movie career starring in "The Blues Brothers," "Trading Places," "Ghost Busters" and "Driving Miss Daisy." Dan Aykroyd is 64 today.

She was the lead singer for the band Blondie. You heard her on the hits "Heart of Glass," "Call Me" and "Rapture." Deborah Harry is 71 today.

