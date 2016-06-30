FDA: Don't eat raw cookie dough or indulge in cake batter

Bad news if you enjoy gobbling a piece of raw cookie dough while baking or typically let your children lick the batter from the cake bowl.

The Food and Drug Administration says don't eat it.

It can make you and your kids sick.

The reason: flour. It can contain bacteria that cause disease.

In fact, dozens of people across the country have been sickened by a strain of bacteria called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121.

This warning comes after General Mills conducted a voluntary recall of 10 million pounds of flour sold under three brand names: Gold Medal, Signature Kitchen’s, and Gold Medal Wondra.

An investigation found that raw dough eaten or handled by some of the patients was made with General Mills flour produced in a Kansas City, Missouri, facility. Subsequent tests by the FDA linked bacteria in a flour sample to bacteria from people who had become ill.

Flour has a long shelf life, and many people store bags of flour for a long time. If you have any of these recalled items in your home, the FDA says you should throw them away.

Also, be on the lookout for raw dough at restaurants.

Some of the recalled flours had been sold to restaurants that allow children to play with dough made from the raw flour while waiting for their meals. CDC is advising restaurants not to give customers raw dough.

Parents of young children need to be particularly aware of this warning.

Make sure they aren't eating "play" clay that is homemade from raw dough.

Childcare facilities and preschools should discourage the practice of playing with raw dough.

