FIRST ALERT: Your Thursday will start calm but could end stormy

It is Thursday, June 30, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday will start off calm but could end stormy. The Heartland will wake up to a cool, dry morning with temps in the 50s and 60s, a great time to open the windows! We will warm up to the low 80s by lunchtime. Late this afternoon and tonight there is a chance of thunderstorms moving through the region. FIRST ALERT: the weather team continues to track a stormy holiday weekend.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Upgraded charges: The charges against a man accused of intentionally running two people over have been upgraded. The driver, identified as 25-year-old William Joshua Carter, was initially charged with two counts of second degree murder. Those charges were amended to first degree murder.

Budget watch: Illinois is hours from heading into a second straight year without a budget. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a stopgap spending deal that would ensure funding for schools and state services for the next six months.

Search continues: The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing Kansas man identified as 66-year-old Larry Weaver. According to Sikeston DPS Chief Drew Juden, they searched a landfill in Dexter, Mo. on Wednesday, June 29, but they did not find anything.

Istanbul raids: Police on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on 16 locations in Istanbul, rounding up 13 people suspected of involvement in a devastating attack at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in which the Islamic State group is the prime suspect.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).