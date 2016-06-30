Police, drivers prepare for holiday weekend travel

Law enforcement across the Heartland are encouraging drivers to have a fun and safe 4th of July weekend.

As many people are traveling on the roads, police are cracking down on drinking and driving, making sure everyone that hits the roadway this holiday weekend are safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports drunken driving fatalities typically spike during holidays such as the Fourth of July.

Sandra Shasteen, a mother to seven from Carterville, Illinois, says it’s something that’s needed during this holiday.

“You know, the holiday weekend, people are out enjoying beverages, alcoholic beverages. I think it’s great that they are making sure people aren’t driving while intoxicated. I have seven children. Keeping the roads safe so that people aren’t drinking in driving, keeping the roads safe for us who aren’t participating in those.”

During the Independence Day holiday in 2014, which are the latest statistics, 164 people were killed in crashes involving at least one driver or motorcyclist with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.

Here are a few tips recommended by the Kentucky State Police:

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

f you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely.

If you see an drunk driver on the road, call 911 immediately

There are some construction projects happening that could cause some delay for your travel plans. For a list of Heartland road projects, click here.

Along with holiday travel, comes gas prices. According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices have decreased just before the holiday, and predicts this 4th of July weekend to be the cheapest since 2005.

To find the cheapest gas near your area, click here.

