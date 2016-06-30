Police, drivers prepare for holiday weekend travel

A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.
A Sikeston man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.
When severe weather threatens like today, it's important to already have a plan in place to keep your family safe.
The name of an inmate who died at the Weakley County Jail on April 2 at 5:26 p.m. has been released.
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
The U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, arrested two people Tuesday accused of passing counterfeit money.
