Police looking for three people indicted on prescription drug charges

Paducah police are on the lookout, trying to locate three people indicted by a grand jury on prescription drug charges.

Angel Woodward, 31 of Wickliffe, Caleb Greeding, 33 of Kevil, and Jennifer Williams, 30 of Kevil, are the primary suspects in two separate investigations.

A Paducah pharmacist alerted police after receiving a prescription from Angel Woodward that looked like it had been altered, and confirming with the prescribing doctor that the script had been changed to have an earlier fill date.

When Woodward returned to the pharmacy Police Detective John Tolliver confronted her, and says she admitted to changing the fill date on the prescription.



Angel Woodward is now indicted on a charge of alteration of a prescription for a controlled substance.

In another investigation, Caleb Greeding and Jennifer Williams are accused of getting hold of a prescription that was re-filled for another man, to keep for themselves.

A McCracken County grand jury indicted both Greeding and Williams on obtaining a controlled substance by fraud charges.

Paducah Police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Woodward, Greeding or Williams to call investigators at (270) 444-850 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 443-TELL (8355). You can also text tips to "CRIMES" (274637) by entering "KyTips" followed by your information.

