Dream Factory of Southeast MO makes dream come true for Jackson teen

A Jackson High School student is about to do a little traveling.

She's going to spend part of her summer on the beach - all courtesy of The Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri.

It's a dream come true for 17-year-old Anna Estes.

"When I was like 13 I was so scared to eat anything," Estes said.

That's when Estes says she was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

"We know that's a life change that she would have to deal with for the rest of her life," her mother, Gail Estes said.

Since then her family says she's been adjusting well, but it hasn't been easy.

"There is quite an expense to it that other families don't have to deal with," Gail Estes said.

While all that will never end for Anna, The Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri is giving her a break.

The Dream Factory grants dreams to critically or chronically ill children in the area.

This summer Anna and her family are headed to Tybee island in Georgia for a week on the beach.

"They have hospital visits, and needle sticks, and everything else," said President Krystal Culbertson.

Culbertson says they try to help every child they can, and grant about three per year.

That dream could be anything from a trip, to meeting an idol, or whatever they can think up.

The head of their Southeast chapter says it's important to recognize not only children with a terminal illness, but also, the children who's lives are changed forever.

"Even though - I mean, worst case scenario - children are terminally ill, but - It's also not fun growing up with a disease, and you're different, and everybody - the other kids know that, and you don't get to do the same things that all the other kids do," Culbertson said.

Culbertson says no one is more deserving than Anna.

"Anna's just the coolest kid, you know, she just really has her life figured out," Culbertson said.

The organization is run completely by volunteers, and all the money that makes dreams come true is donated from people right here in Southeast Missouri.

"This isn't their job. This is their volunteer work, like, they're giving their time to make plans, like, perfect for me and that's just amazing," Anna Estes said.

Their president says volunteering for their organization changed her life for the better.

"Seeing how happy you've made that child - and honestly, you know, we put time into it, but we don't do that - it's not that big. This is not our full time job, we just do this as volunteers, and it seems like such a small thing that makes a huge difference in their lives forever," Culbertson said.

Anna hopes her trip to the Georgia Coast will give her something else to think about.

"I've always wanted to travel so hopefully going on this vacation will make my desire for travel even stronger," Anna Estes said.

If you would like to get involved with The Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

