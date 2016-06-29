IL newspapers react to lawmakers lack of progress in budget crisis

The Southern Illinoisan is one of several papers in the Prairie State to publish a front page editorial on Wednesday, June 29 protesting lawmakers' lack of progress in resolving the state's budget impasse, which is nearing its second year.

John Pfeifer, publisher of the Southern Illinoisan, said the situation is dire.

The Southern took to using a rare front page editorial with the headline "Do your Jobs".

Pfeifer explained how the Southern Illinoisan, along with other newspapers across the state, have been reporting on the issue of the budget impasse, but wanted to put faces to the people it effects.

The article was published just 30 hours before the impending July 1 budget deadline. If a decision isn't made by then, the state will enter its second fiscal year without a budget.

