Sikeston city leaders hope to bring more opportunities with revised job position

City leaders in Sikeston, Missouri decided to come together as one in the hopes for making the small town a better place to both work and live in.

City leaders say they want Sikeston to have more job opportunities along with more people coming to live there, but they found a similar position being held by two different people wasn’t helping as much as they had expected.

"With jobs, residents follow and businesses serving those residents follow," city manager Johnathan Douglass said.

That’s the motto Douglass said he hopes will bring new people and new jobs to Sikeston.

“We don’t try to attract any specific industry," he said. "We really want employers who can look at Sikeston and what we have to offer.”

However, with two economic development positions opening up for the city and the Chamber of Commerce, leaders were worried it could cause confusion.

So, Sikeston city leaders are partnering with the chamber to look for only one person to fill the position.

“Sometimes those duties overlap," Douglass said. "So what this will allow us to do is allow one person to do all of those functions and provides a one stop shop for business needs in the community.”

Some Sikeston residents said they worry the city's crime rate may keep employers away.

Douglass said other Missouri cities deal with similar issues without the effects taking a toll on their economic prospects and social trends.

“Some challenges we have here in Sikeston are the same challenges our neighbors in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Charleston and everywhere around have with the overall economy and overall social trends," he said. "But we think we’re doing a good job engaging our citizens on all the challenges we might have.”

Some workers at the Sikeston Career Center said with hundreds of people coming into their office every week, more job opportunities are needed for the area.

