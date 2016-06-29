Southeast alumna wins Mrs. Missouri title

Southeast Missouri State University alumna Dr. Cynthia Ann Fleck recently won the Mrs. Missouri, USA Universal title and is now preparing for the Mrs. USA Universal Pageant in Reno, Nevada this summer.

Fleck, a Chesterfield and Creve Coeur native, has written extensively and lectured globally on the subject of skin care and diabetic foot care. She says she is passionate about providing advanced skin care to those with diabetes and increasing the awareness of the importance of regular diabetic foot screenings, foot care and preventing amputations, which she represents as her platform for Mrs. Missouri.

In celebration of her crown, Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation proclaimed May 16 “Cynthia Fleck Day” in the City of Chesterfield.

Fleck, a 1987 Southeast graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, received an Alumni Merit Award from the University’s Alumni Association in 2014, and was recognized as a Southeast Salutes award recipient in 2005. She presented the keynote address in 2014 at the University’s Power of Women luncheon. She also serves on the College of Health and Human Services Advisory Board at Southeast.

