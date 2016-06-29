Jackson, MO man retires after working more than 60 years at drug store

If you walk into Jones Drug Store in uptown Jackson, Missouri you'll notice they have a lot on the shelves.

They've been in Jackson since 1871.

"We were kinda like the Walmart before Walmart came to Jackson," said Clayton Scheper an employee at Jones' that has been working there for 62 years.

Come Thursday, however, there will be a change in the store and for Scheper. He's retiring from his one and only job.

"Really wasn't planning on staying for this long but it got to be a job, like a way of life," he said.

Scheper said he's been working there longer than he's been married to his wife Kathy. The two have been married for only 54 years.

"Its a whole lifetime, I mean most people retire at 60 when they're 60 years, but he's gone way past that," said his wife Kathy.

In that lifetime, Scheper has had loyal customers that spread over the years.

"Same families that were trading here back when I started, their descendant are trading here, for the third or fourth generations," said Scheper.

Even though he's retiring, he's not ready to call it quits for everything.

"I don't plan on sitting down, I plan on staying busy. I really do," he said.

