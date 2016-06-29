Cape Girardeau, Jackson will soon be 'fiber ready'

Leaders in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri announced a huge investment with AT&T.

The cities have gotten the "fiber ready" designation and are now on the cutting edge of internet technology.

Being "fiber ready" means that businesses will be able to use the connectivity they need to compete around the world.

Jackson and Cape Girardeau leaders talked about the advantages.

"When you get a major industry into our area and they ask questions, if we have the tools for their growth, we have to have those, and so this is one of those tools," Brian Gerau, with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

"Manufacturing is still an important part of what we are locally, and still an important part of our national economy, but the technology driven businesses continue to gain importance and they are definitely a huge growth area for us moving forward," John Mehner, with Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET, said.

AT&T said it's business fiber network can hit speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. That means a two-hour HD movie can be downloaded in about 35 seconds.

