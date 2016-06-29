Paducah police arrest 2 on multiple drug charges

The Paducah Police Department is reporting that two men were arrested on multiple drug charges at a Motel 6 on Sunday, June 26.

Paducah police officers were called about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a report of property damage in a room at the motel, which is located at 5120 Hinkleville Road.

Officers found a large burn spot in the room and began questioning its occupants, Kasy Sigrist, 36, of Paducah, Kentucky, and Shaun Wilkins, 42, of Metropolis, Illinois.

Sigrist told officers he had spilled butane on his clothing and was smoking marijuana in the room, which had caused the fire.

Wilkins then agreed to a search of his vehicle and officers found slightly less than one gram of methamphetamine in a plastic bag as well as drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arrested on site.

Sigrist was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

