$5,000 donated to the Homeless Veterans Program

Melodie Summers (center) presents the check to Johnson. Darren and Wayne Summers are to Melodie’s right. (Source:John J. Pershing VAMC)

Proceeds from the third annual "SSGT Eric W. Summers Play-For-Honor" golf tournament were donated to the Homeless Veterans Program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.

“Often people don’t realize the gaps in our program funding,” Program Supervisor, Craig Barwick noted. “For example, we can help provide housing, but we are unable to assist with a utility deposit, which can derail the whole process until we receive donated funds. Or maybe we help a Veteran find a job, but they have to have a certain article of clothing – like steel-toed boots. Donations to the Homeless Veterans Program can help with needs like that. We are so grateful to the Summers Family and the tournament sponsors – this will make a huge difference for many Veterans.”

Eric Summers' parents, Wayne and Melody Summers, along with his brother Darren, presented the check to Libby Johnson, Associate Medical Center Director.

Staff Sgt. Eric Summers of Poplar Bluff, was a United States Marine who died in a training accident in November 2013 while serving in Camp Pendleton, California.

“We know VA staff work hand-in-hand with the Veterans and know what they need,” noted Darren Summers. “It is an honor to be able to contribute to this program.”

“Thank you so much for this generous donation,” Johnson told the Summers Family. “Many Veterans will be helped through your contribution, and we know they will appreciate your support and caring hearts each and every time their needs are met.”

