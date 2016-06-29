2 arrested in connection to McCracken Co., KY burglary in late 2015

Two Paducah men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred in late December of 2015.

According to authorities, a resident had been in his garage when he began to feel ill. He then went inside, forgetting to close and lock his garage.

Adam Thomasson, 23, of Paducah, James Cook 24, also of Paducah, and Thomas Meyer, 24, of Ft. Thomas, Ky. were on foot in the area of Mayfield-Metropolis Road when they observed the open garage door. The three allegedly entered the garage, stealing several guns in the process.

On June 29, 2016, Thomasson and Cook were charged with burglary.

A warrant for Meyer was also obtained. Ft. Thomas Police Department is actively searching for Meyer.

Several of the guns have been recovered but not all of them.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible in the future.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.