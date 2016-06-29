Cape Girardeau city facilities recognized as breastfeeding friendly employer

City Fitness and Wellness Coordinator Christine Paige (left) receives a plaque from Health Educator Liz House of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)

The city of Cape Girardeau has earned some recognition for the way it supports employees who are breastfeeding.

According to a city spokesperson, those work sites include the Osage Centre (designated in 2015), A.C. Brase Arena, Municipal Airport, Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, City Hall, Police Station, Fire Stations (all), Shawnee Park Center, and the Public Works Department.

To earn the designation as a breastfeeding friendly employer, the employer must have policies that support breastfeeding moms. Those policies may include providing a flexible work schedule for milk expression breaks; offer a private space, other than a bathroom, to pump or breastfeed, and ensuring there is easy access to a safe water source and place to store milk.

The Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite Program is a collaboration between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri Breastfeeding Coalition.

Christine Paige, City Fitness and Wellness Coordinator, said "We want our employees who are new mothers to know that we support their decision to continue breastfeeding."

Paige received a plaque from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on behalf of the city.

In order to be considered a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite, the employer must submit an online application to the DHSS.

According to the DHSS, businesses receive many benefits by supporting breastfeeding moms. The agency says employers will notice things like lower health care costs, improved employee productivity, and increased ability to attract and retain employees.

