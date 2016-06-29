Marion, IL store sells $1M winning lottery ticket - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion, Illinois store says they sold a winning lottery ticket.

The lotto contestant was playing Mega Millions and won $1 million. They hit five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The lucky winner has not come forward yet.

The Case's General Store is located on South Court Street in Marion.

