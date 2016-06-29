Trees, power lines down in Benton, MO after storms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trees, power lines down in Benton, MO after storms

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: City of Benton, Missouri/Facebook) (Source: City of Benton, Missouri/Facebook)
(Source: City of Benton, Missouri/Facebook) (Source: City of Benton, Missouri/Facebook)
(Source: City of Benton, Missouri/Facebook) (Source: City of Benton, Missouri/Facebook)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

Trees and power lines were knocked down in Benton, Missouri on Tuesday, June 28 after storms moved through the area.

According to the fire chief, several streets were hit pretty hard.

He said Mack Street, Highway E and 77 area, and Tywappity Street all had some damage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly