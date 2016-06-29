Trees, power lines down in Benton, MO after storms

On Tuesday, June 28 in Benton, Missouri, high winds from a thunderstorm knocked down several trees.

Benton, MO home damaged after tree fell on it during storm

Trees and power lines were knocked down in Benton, Missouri on Tuesday, June 28 after storms moved through the area.

According to the fire chief, several streets were hit pretty hard.

He said Mack Street, Highway E and 77 area, and Tywappity Street all had some damage.

