Benton, MO home damaged after tree fell on it during storm

Trees and power lines were knocked down in Benton, Missouri on Tuesday, June 28 after storms moved through the area.

Trees and power lines were knocked down in Benton, Missouri on Tuesday, June 28 after storms moved through the area.

On Tuesday, June 28 in Benton, Missouri, high winds from a thunderstorm knocked down several trees.

One particular home suffered minor damage when a tree fell on a power line causing the electrical box on the house to be ripped away.

Other areas in town experienced fallen trees as well, however most of them appear to be cleared from roadways and cut into smaller pieces for disposal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.