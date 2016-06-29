Does It Work: Star Shower Patriot

Independence Day is synonymous with stars and stripes and sparkling lights, but the rocket’s red glare is rather short lived.

Once the fireworks are over July Fourth goes dark; unless a product called Star Shower Patriot can live up to its claims.

“I hope it's bright and colorful and pretty," said 12-year-old Zana Riggs of Jackson, Missouri.

Riggs and her grandmother, Tammy Frazier, are festive folks.

"We decorate for almost every holiday,” said Riggs. “Usually we decorate with bows and ribbons and streamers and lights."

Riggs and Frazier hoped the Star Shower Patriot laser light projector will add some extra sparkle to their holiday decor.

The product promises to shower your home with thousands of lights in seconds without having to worry about ladders, hanging strings of lights, or dead bulbs.

Frazier found the star shower patriot is pretty easy to assemble, set up, and operate.

With the push of a button, laser lights projected thousands of tiny lights on the side of the Frazier home.

“It's pretty,” said Riggs.

The Star Shower Patriot offers two options: red and blue laser lights, or blue alone.

"Just blue doesn't show up as good,” said Riggs. “I like the red and blue better 0that makes it pop."

The product’s commercial said it works well on landscaping too.

“Up in the tree it looks like fluttering lighting bugs everywhere,” said Frazier. “I like that."

Even so, Frazier and Riggs didn’t want to shine the laser lights upward.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it is a federal offense to shine lasers up at aircraft. While it would be an accident in Frazier and Riggs' case - better safe than sorry.

Overall, Riggs and Frazier liked how easy the Star Shower Patriot was to use, and that the product has a light sensor that turns the laser lights on at dark.

"I think it is nice that once you put it outside you don't have to worry about it,” said Frazier. “It's just going to come on every night once it gets dark."

However, Riggs and Frazier said the Star Shower Patriot left them wanting more.

“It would be nice if they added one more color – or if it moved,” said Frazier.

Riggs and Frazier gave Star Shower Patriot 3 stars on this Does It Work test.

Star Shower Patriot is available for about $39.99 at Target.

