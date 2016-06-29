Paducah man arrested, in custody after alleged rape of child

A Paducah man is behind bars in McCracken County, Ky. for allegedly raping a child under the age of 12.

On June 6, 2016, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local pediatrician, regarding a child testing positive for a sexually transmitted infection.

Upon being interviewed, the child identified the suspect, Samuel David Wayne Hunter, 32, of Paducah, who was an acquaintance of the family.

After consenting to a blood test, Hunter showed he was positive for the same STI as the child.

On June 29, 2016, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant for Hunter for rape, which involved a child under the age of twelve.

Previously, Hunter was sentenced for manslaughter involving a child in 2006 in Alabama.

Hunter was lodged at the McCracken County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing.

