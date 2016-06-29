Home featured in 'Sixteen Candles' up for sale

Ever wish you could live like Molly Ringwald's character in the 1984 classic movie "Sixteen Candles"?

If you have about $1.5 million, you maybe in luck!

You can now be the owner of the Evanston, Illinois home used in the John Hughes movie because it is on the market for $1.499 million.

According to @Properties, this three-story home has everything, even a bit of Hollywood history.

That is why the home's listing broker Jill Blabolil says the six bedroom and four bathroom home has been attracting all sorts of people.

Blabolil says she has seen the most interest not necessarily from potential buyers.

Instead, Blabolil says she has shown the home to a lot of people who want to see it because it is their favorite movie or they want to show their kids an iconic piece of movie history.

However, Blabolil says she has had several serious buyers.

The home has been renovated since the movie was shot. The home now is equipped with a backyard fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Snuggled in a suburb just outside of Chicago, not far from Northwestern University, Blabolil says the charming, all-American neighborhood has been a Hollywood hotspot.

In years past, movies like "Home Alone 2," "The Weather Man," and "Uncle Buck" have all called this community home, according to Blabolil. She says they are only a few blocks from where Sam Baker's grandmother got a little too personal.

