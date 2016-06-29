Distracted driver crashes SUV in McCracken Co.

A Kevil, Kentucky woman was injured after she lost control of her SUV on Woodville Road in McCracken County on Wednesday morning, June 29.

Sylvia Shepherd, 57, told deputies she got distracted when she reached for her phone while driving the Toyota 4-Runner.

According to the sheriff's department, the vehicle ran off the road, down a ditch and rolled over onto its side.

Shepherd, who was wearing a seat belt, was freed from the wreckage and taken to Baptist Health for medical treatment.

Woodville Road was temporarily closed while emergency crews removed the wreckage from the scene.

