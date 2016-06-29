Independence Day trash schedule for Jackson, MO

The Independence Day holiday means a slightly altered trash pick up schedule in Jackson, Missouri.

If your garbage is normally collected on Monday, it will instead be picked up on Tuesday, July 5.

Tuesday’s route remains the same.

In addition, the Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, July 4.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 573-243-2333 or the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.

