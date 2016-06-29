June 30 celebrity birthdays

If you're on the birthday list today, you're celebrating with a couple of well known athletes.

He won eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 1998. He's the most decorated Olympic athlete in history winning his 22nd medal in 2012. Michael Phelps is 31 today.

He's a former boxer who was the youngest heavyweight title holder in history when he won he became the undisputed champ in 1987. His knockout power and intimidation made him one of the sport's top draws. He's also dabbled in acting, appearing in "The Hangover" movies. "Iron" Mike Tyson is the big 5-0 today.

He's an actor best known for his role as Detective Goren in the TV drama "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." But he's also had roles movies. You may remember him as the troubled marine in "Full Metal Jacket." Last summer he appeared in "Jurassic World." Vincent D'Onofrio is 57 today.

He's a country music artist best known for his hit "Chillin' It." Last year he won the ACM Award for New Artist of the Year. Cole Swindell is 33 today.

She's a singer who was crowned champion in the 2004 season of American Idol. Her hits include: "I Believe," "Truth Is" and "When I See U." Fantasia Barrino is 32 today.

