Wednesday First Alert Forecast looking fine with less humidity

It is Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Wednesday looks like a nice, clear and warm day. With less humidity it will feel much cooler than what we’ve been dealing with the last few weeks. Waking up temps will be in the 60s. By lunchtime we’re looking at temps in the low 80s. FIRST ALERT: Fourth of July weekend looks “unsettled” with the real possibility of storms that could affect your plans.

Making Headlines:

Behind bars: A Kevil, Kentucky man accused of attacking a woman with a knife is now charged with 2nd degree assault. The female victim told investigators John M. Logan, 46 of Kevil, cut her with a knife during some sort of altercation.

Going wet: Voters in Mayfield, Kentucky took to the polls on Tuesday, June 28, passing a statute that will allow package liquor sales in the previously dry city. Residents in nine precincts voted on Tuesday and the statute passed with 58 percent of those who came out voting yes, and 42 percent voting no.

Under investigation: The search continues this morning for a Kansas man who disappeared from a hotel room in Sikeston. Larry Weaver is believed missing after Sikeston DPS say he did not check out of his Sikeston hotel room and left several personal belongings.

Making progress: There are signs Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and majority Democrats could reach a deal on stopgap spending as Illinois approaches a second year without a full state budget. Lawmakers are supposed to have the Illinois 2017 fiscal year budget decided by July 1.

Deadly attack: Suicide attackers killed dozens and wounded more than 140 at Istanbul's busy Ataturk Airport. Some flight operations have resumed as investigators try to figure out the specifics of the deadly attack.

