Ballard County man charged in knife attack

A Kevil, Kentucky man accused of attacking a woman with a knife is now charged with 2nd degree assault.



McCracken County Deputies were called to a home on Old Hinkleville Road in West Paducah to investigate reports of an attack around 9:15 p.m Tuesday, June 28, 2016.



Investigators say they found the female victim, who told them John M. Logan, 46 of Kevil, cut her with a knife during some sort of altercation.



Logan had left the home on Old Hinkleville Road in a vehicle.



With the help of the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Logan at a home on Hamburg Road in Kevil.



Officers arrested him without incident.



Logan is now charged with 2nd degree Assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.



Deputies say the woman Logan is accused of attacking was taken to the the hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.



