Southern IL natives to make film about Midwest struggles

Raised in the Heartland, some aspiring filmmakers from the local production company Consumer Grade Film are producing a feature-length film called “In Circles”, which will cover a variety of issues, including drug abuse, poverty, fracking and disenfranchisement.

The film will be set in the Midwest and will be filmed in southern Illinois.

Consumer Grade Film is a young and unknown production company, but the filmmakers are hoping to make a name for themselves with their debut film. Given the fact the filmmakers at Consumer Grade Film have recently graduated and are covering topics largely ignored by the rest of the nation, they are looking for help from their community via the crowdfunding website Indiegogo.

The Indiegogo campaign would allow the film to not only be created by people from the community, but also funded by the same community, making the title “In Circles” quite literal. While producing a feature-length film does not come with a small price tag, indie films no longer cost a small fortune to make.

Currently in the pre-production stage, Consumer Grade Film is hoping to raise $10 thousand to begin production. Incentives for contribution to the Indiegogo campaign include exclusive posters and buttons, getting to be an extra in the film and executive producer film credits. To follow the progress of production, you can find Consumer Grade Film on Facebook at www.facebook.com/incirclesfilm.

To find more information on how to contribute to the production of “In Circles”, visit www.igg.me/at/incirclesfilm. To contact Consumer Grade Film, email ConsumerGradeFilm@gmail.com

