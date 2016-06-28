4-year-old Bertrand hero saved 8 people from apartment fire

A four-year-old Bertrand, Missouri boy is being called a hero after sounding the alarm about a fire in his apartment building.

Eight people were inside the building on Monday, June 28 when Karter Wiley saw smoke rolling down a stairwell.

Karter then rushed to his mom to tell her what he saw.

Fire officials say his quick thinking helped save people's lives and minimized the damage.

"He came and ran to me and said, 'There's a fire upstairs,' and I said, 'A fire? It's not a fire, son,' and he said, 'Yeah, it's a fire.' I ran around and saw that this house up here was in flames so I started knocking on tenant's doors and started screaming, 'It's a fire, get out,'" said Karter's mother, Kaela Draper.

"He's my hero. He saved a lot of people and he saved an apartment complex and being a firefighter, I really appreciate that," said Bertrand Assistant Fire Chief Alicia Hise, "and he's our little hometown hero."

On Thursday, June 30, Karter will officially be recognized as a hero when the Bertrand Fire Department will present him a certificate of appreciation.

