AT&T to credit customers for calls, texts from U.S. to Turkey

AT&T has announced it is crediting both their wireline and wireless customers for all calls and text messages from the United States to Turkey after three suicide bombers attacked the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, killing at least 28 people and injuring at least 60 others.

AT&T will waive or credit charges incurred for consumer or business calls placed by its customers from the U.S. to Turkey from Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30. This includes landline, texting, and mobility (Postpaid and GoPhone) calls.

The Ataturk Airport is the the third busiest airport in all of Europe, behind London and France.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.