Paducah man indicted on cocaine trafficking charge

The Paducah Police Department is reporting a Paducah man has been indicted on a cocaine trafficking charge after he was arrested on Friday, June 24.

Cedric Prude was indicted at the McCracken County Courthouse on a warrant for one count of trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the first-degree.

The charges stem from an undercover investigation conducted by drug detectives back in April where Prude allegedly sold cocaine to an individual while at a Paducah restaurant located at 719 Oscar Cross Blvd.

