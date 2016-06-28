Police in Perryville, MO respond to report of an attempted child abduction

Police in Perryville, Missouri are reporting officers responded to a report of an attempted child abduction on Tuesday, June 28.

Officers were responded to the 500 block of Robb St. around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving the initial report.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a four-door dark gray passenger vehicle. The rear passenger side window reportedly has pink, white and black polka dots on it with possible Missouri license plates on the rear only.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male with black "shaggy" hair with no facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt with a turtle head wearing glasses. The suspect was described as being in his late 30's to early 40's.

According the victim, the male pulled up beside her while she was riding her bike and spoke through the passenger window saying that her mother had sent him to pick her up. Fortunately, the child was close to home and told the suspect she knew the statement to be false and sped away on her bicycle.

Police in Perryville say they are currently searching for the suspect and report he is a person of interest in regards to this matter. The Perryville Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts or if they have seen the suspect's vehicle to contact the Perryville Police Department at (573)-547-4546.

