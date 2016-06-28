3 people to go to trial on murder charges in death of KS man

A New Madrid County judge has ruled that three people charged in connection to the death of a Kansas man will stand trial.

Elsie Coleman-Hamilton, Larenzle Coleman, and Ronnie Robinson Sr. were all bound over to New Madrid County Circuit Court on October 13.

All three face charges of first degree murder, first degree robbery, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and kidnapping in the death of Larry Weaver, who went missing from a Sikeston hotel and was found dead in a cotton field in New Madrid County.

Coleman, 35, of Oakfield, Tenn. will be arraigned on Nov. 8.

Hamilton, 40, of North Little Rock, Ark. and Robinson, 49, of North Little Rock, Ark., will both be arraigned on Nov. 22.

All three are being held on $250,000 cash only bond.

Larenzle Coleman interview

Larenzle Coleman was arrested on July 2 at a home in Charleston, Mo., the same address where authorities say the Chevy Avalanche was found.

Coleman allegedly told investigators he was with Ronnie Robinson and Elsie Coleman when the motorcycle was stolen from the Days Inn in Sikeston early in the morning on June 27.

According to court documents, Larenzle Coleman told them they were all going to Poplar Bluff to steal a motorcycle from one of the hotels. On their way to Poplar Bluff, he told authorities they saw a black Harley parked at the Days Inn as they passed westbound on Highway 60.

Larenzle and Ronnie allegedly loaded the motorcycle onto the trailer and Weaver came of his hotel room and jumped on the trailer to keep them from leaving.

According to court documents, Ronnie pulled away with the motorcycle and Weaver on the trailer and headed west on Highway 60.

During the ride, Weaver allegedly got into the bed of the Avalanche; and banged and kicked on the glass allegedly telling them to stop.

Ronnie allegedly continued west and turned south onto Hwy. FF and then stopped at a dark place along the road and shut the truck off.

Larenzle Coleman told authorities he opened his door and yelled to Weaver to get out and run away.

Weaver allegedly got out and began walking south.

Ronnie allegedly got out of the driver's seat, ran towards Weaver and they began fighting. He allegedly punched Weaver several times. Weaver fell to his knees and had his arms wrapped around Ronnie's waist

Ronnie allegedly began hitting Weaver repeatedly with his elbows and he eventually fell to the ground. Ronnie then allegedly stomped him in the mid-section several times.

According to court documents, Ronnie went back to the truck, grabbed some ropes and returned to tie Weaver up. He then allegedly pulled Weaver from the road into the cotton field and walked back to the truck.

Larenzle told authorities he could hear Weaver faintly saying "no" as he walked away.

According to court documents, Ronnie got back in the truck and drove toward Howardville. He allegedly told Larenzle to call they buyer so they could sell the motorcycle.

Larenzle told authorities they drove to Howardville, dropped the motorcycle off and dumped the trailer off at a house south of Howardville. He said they returned to the motorcycle and waited for the buyer to arrive.

According to court documents, the buyer arrived at 6 a.m. but the deal fell through, so they left the motorcycle roadside and Ronnie drove them back to Charleston.

Larenzle told authorities he had not seen the motorcycle or trailer since Monday morning, but believed Ronnie and Elsie most likely took it back to their property in the Little Rock area. He said a few days later, Elsie and Ronnie were back in Charleston with the Avalanche, so he believed they must have made the trip back to Little Rock.

Homicide investigation underway

According to New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle, the autopsy was performed on Tuesday morning, July 5 in Farmington, Mo.

Delisle said the death was ruled "not a natural death" and is now a homicide investigation.

According to court documents, during the autopsy it was noted that three of Weaver's ribs were fractured, there was severe trauma to his head causing the top portion of his scalp to be missing and a subdural hematoma, which is usually the result of severe head trauma.

According to the doctor who performed the autopsy, Weaver died from a combination of the way he was tied up, the loss of blood from the injury to his head and the subdural hematoma, along with being left outside in the elements for an extended amount of time.

Larry Weaver was reported missing from Sikeston, Mo. on Tuesday, June 28 and was found dead in a cotton field in New Madrid County, Mo.

At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, an investigator with the SEMO Major Case Squad found an object in a cotton field about 70 feet west of Highway FF and about a half-mile south of Co. Road 820 in New Madrid County.

According to court documents, this was a driving distance of about 7 miles from the Sikeston hotel.

The helicopter crew landed and found a body, which was confirmed to be Larry Weaver, 66, of Pittsburg, Kansas.

Court documents state Weaver's body was found wearing a t-shirt, shorts and no socks or shoes. It stated he was tied up with two types of rope.

Weaver had been missing since at least Tuesday, and was last seen in Sikeston.

The major case squad was activated earlier on Thursday and a search crew was in the air searching all day.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Drew Juden, they searched a landfill in Dexter, Mo. on Wednesday, June 29, but they did not find anything.

Captain Jim McMillen said a plane and a helicopter have been used in the search. Officers also went back to the hotel to search the property for more clues.

Kansas man goes missing

According to court documents, on Sunday, June 26 at around 6 p.m., Weaver checked into the Days Inn on South Main in Sikeston. He parked his motorcycle outside of his ground floor room.

At around 8 p.m. on that Sunday, authorities say Weaver called his wife and told her he had checked into his hotel for the night. He said he planned on leaving the following morning to go home to Pittsburg, Kan.

According to the probable cause statement, Weaver did not contact his wife the following morning and did not answer any of her phone calls or any of the many phone calls from his family and friends.

Because Weaver did not arrived home at the scheduled time, which authorities say was out of character for him, Weaver's wife contact the Pittsburg, Kan. Police Department and reported him missing.

On June 28 at around 6:30 a.m., the Pittsburg, Kan. Police Department contacted the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and asked they go to the Days Inn to try to contact Weaver.

When officers arrived, they say they were told by staff that Weaver checked in on Sunday night but never checked out.

According to court documents, when officers looked through Weaver's room, they found all of his personal belongings, cell phone, clothing, helmet, vest, billfold, bag and jeans inside.

Documents state the housekeeper went inside to clean the room on Monday, June 27 at about noon and found the door ajar, opened slightly. Authorities say the housekeeper said his motorcycle was not parked outside of the room as it had been when he checked in.

Surveillance video provides clues to man's disappearance

As part of the investigation, authorities gathered surveillance video from businesses in the area.

The Major Case Squad reviewed the surveillance video from a restaurant next door to the hotel where Weaver was last seen.

In the video, at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, you can see what Sikeston police believe is a Chevy Avalanche pulling an empty trailer. It drives around the north side of the hotel.

About 15 minutes later, detectives say they saw the same vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. It appears the trailer was hauling a motorcycle away as it left the hotel property, going south on US 61.

It is not known if Weaver was in this vehicle when it left the property or not.

Officers interview a witness

On Friday, July 1, a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant interviewed a witness from Hayti, Mo.

According to court documents, the witness told him he was supposed to buy a motorcycle from Larenzle Coleman in early June, but it fell through. The witness told authorities he got a call from Larenzle Coleman at about 11 p.m. on June 26 and the man asked if he was still looking for a motorcycle to buy.

The witness said he told Coleman he was still interested.

Coleman allegedly told him he had just found him one and to stay by his phone because he would call him shortly.

The witness told the sergeant that at about 3 a.m., Coleman called back and asked him to meet him in Howardville, Mo. because he had a motorcycle for him.

The witness claims he told Coleman he was not going to Howardville at that time of the morning because "he just did not feel right."

The witness then told the sergeant that he agreed to meet Coleman at about 6:30 a.m. in Howardville. He said he went to Howardville and when he got there, he allegedly met Larenzle Coleman, Ronnie Robinson and an unknown woman believed to be Elsie Coleman.

According to court documents, the witness said the motorcycle was on a trailer being pulled by a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche with a damaged tailgate. He said the motorcycle was a black 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Glide, the forks were locked, it had hard saddle bags with a chrome Harley plate on the bottom corner and it had damage on the side like it had been laid down.

Larenzle Coleman allegedly told the witness the motorcycle had come from Kansas.

When discussing the price, Ronnie Robinson allegedly made a comment about "being out at three o'clock in the morning with mosquitoes getting you this motorcycle for him and damaging his tailgate in the process."

"Vehicle of interest" seen in surveillance video believed found

On Friday, July 1, detectives with Sikeston DPS found the Chevy Avalanche across in Charleston, Mo.

According to court documents, the vehicle appeared to have a small amount of blood with what appeared to be a partial fingerprint on the inside of the front passenger side window.

Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be the same vehicle seen on the security video pulling the utility trailer to and from the Days Inn on June 27.

According to the documents, Elsie Coleman is the registered owner of the Chevy Avalanche.

After finding the vehicle in Charleston, Mo., it was towed to Charleston DPS to apply for a search warrant.

Authorities say Ronnie Robinson and Elsie Coleman showed up at DPS asking about the vehicle.

A few hours later, according to court documents, the witness saw Ronnie Robinson and the woman again at a gas station in Hayti, Mo. and contacted authorities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.