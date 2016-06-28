Sheriff: Domestic disturbance led to shot fired in Olive Branch, IL

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired in Olive Branch, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, June 28.

Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown said officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

He said one shot was fired, but no one was injured.

According to Sheriff Brown, a man is in custody and being held at the Alexander County Jail. He said the man will soon be transferred to Tri-County Jail.

Five units responded, including McClure Police Department, East Cape Girardeau Police Department and Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

