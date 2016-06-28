Carbondale man arrested after traffic stop

A Carbondale man is behind bars after a traffic stop.

According to Carbondale police, an officer saw 20-year-old Alecze Cummings riding a dirt bike on the road near the intersection of South Taylor and West Freeman Streets.

Cummings did not have a valid driver's license and officers learned that he also had a gun with him.

He was arrested on charges of Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no valid driver's license.

Cummings is in the Jackson County Jail.

