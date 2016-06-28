New Releases: ‘The BFG’, ‘The Legend of Tarzan’, ‘The Purge: Election Year’

The long holiday weekend gives way to three new releases into the domestic box office.

Leading the charge is the retelling of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ iconic character Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan.

Now living in London with his beloved wife Jane at his side, Tarzan is invited back to the Congo to serve as a trade emissary of Parliament.

Unbeknownst to Tarzan, he is a pawn in a deadly plot formed from greed and vengeance, but the perpetrators of this heinous scheme have no idea what powerful force they have unleashed.

Alexander Skarsgård, Margot Robbie, Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounson, and Christoph Waltz star in this action/adventure from acclaimed director David Yates (Harry Potter 5-8).

The Legend of Tarzan is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, some sensuality and brief rude dialogue; with a run time of 109 minutes.

From acclaimed director Steven Spielberg comes the adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl’s children’s book, The BFG.

When ten-year-old Sophie meets The Big Friendly Giant, she is whisked away on a magical adventure in a land full of dangerous beings determined to feast on young children.

With the help of the BFG, Sophie must convince Queen Victoria to get rid of all the evil giants once and for all.

Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement, Rebecca Hall, Rafe Spell, and Bill Hader star in this family-friendly adapted by the late writer Melissa Mathison (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial).

The BFG is rated PG for action/peril, some scary moments and brief rude humor; with a run time of 117 minutes.

The last major release of the weekend belongs to the third installment of the popular action/horror The Purge franchise, The Purge: Election Year.

Two years since sparing the man who killed his son, Barnes has become the head of security for the front runner in the next Presidential election.

When her controversial vow to the end the Purge gets her targeted as a threat to American values, Barnes is forced to survive another 12 hours in the annual Purge and keep the senator safe.

Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell, Myhelti Williamson, and Edwin Hodge star in this brutal horror flick from series director James DeMonaco.

The Purge: Election Year is rated R for disturbing bloody violence and strong language; with a run time of 105 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

The Legend of Tarzan 3,450

The BFG 3,200

The Purge: Election Year 2,600



The weekend of July 8 brings two new wide releases.

From Illumination Entertainment (Minions, Despicable Me) comes the story of what pets do once their owners leave for the day in The Secret Life of Pets.

Brothers Mike and Dave place an online ad for two dates to their sister’s Hawaiian wedding, their perfect matches turn out to be anything but in the true-story inspired Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

