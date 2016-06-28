Cape Girardeau Taco Bell evacuated due to faulty AC unit

The Taco Bell on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was evacuated on Tuesday, June 28 due to a faulty AC unit.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the AC unit was putting out a haze that was making its way into the dining area.

Employees thought it was smoke and evacuated to be on the safe side.

The business is in the process of getting the AC unit fixed.

